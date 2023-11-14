Airline Jet2 is set to add an extra 70,000 extra seats to its service during late summer from eight UK airports, including Belfast International Airport.

The additional lines will run from late September until early November 2024.

The routes will take passengers to 24 destinations including Spain, the Canaries, the Balearics, Portugal, Turkey, Croatia and Greece.

It comes as more holidaymakers are seeking to travel later in the season.

Additional services from Belfast International will open to Ibiza in October, along with Tenerife, Reus and Lanzarote.

Further routes will be offered at Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Newcastle International Airports.

