A man and a woman sustained "serious injuries" after being assaulted by a trio of men in Belfast City Centre.

It happened in the Castle Lane and Fountain Lane area of the city at around 11.45pm on Sunday.

A member of the public reported seeing three men attack a man in 30s and a woman in her 20s.

The man required hospital treatment following the attack. The woman suffered an eye injury.

Police are appealing for any witnesses as the investigation continues.

