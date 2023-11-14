A 20-year-old man is to stand trial accused of starting a fire that devastated a listed building in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, a judge has ordered.

Patrick Gough was allegedly responsible for the blaze which caused millions of pounds worth of damage to businesses in the area.

Flames engulfed the Old Cathedral Building on Donegall Street in the early hours of October 3 last year.

Built more than a century ago, the property was home to a number of small creative businesses and studios.

At the time police said the fire broke out in a neighbouring coffee shop before ripping through the historic site.

It was estimated that the full extent of the damage would be more than £3million.

Gough, previously of Victoria Street in Belfast, faces a charge of arson being reckless whether lives of staff or members of the public would be endangered.

He is further accused of carrying out a burglary at a nearby restaurant on the same date, where three bottles of alcohol and a till were stolen, and possessing a small quantity of cannabis.

Gough, who has been on remand at Hydebank Young Offenders’ Centre, appeared remotely at Belfast Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary enquiry hearing.

He confirmed that he understood the allegations but declined to give any evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

His barrister, Sean Doherty, told the court: “The defendant denies the offences, but accepts there is a prima facie case (to answer).”

No further details about the circumstances surrounding the blaze were disclosed.

Granting the prosecution’s application, District Judge Ted Magill confirmed: “(Gough) is returned for trial at the Crown Court.”

The accused remains in custody and will appear again for his arraignment on a future date to be fixed.

