Northern Ireland Affairs Committee's Simon Hoare MP appointed as government minister in reshuffle
The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee is set to appoint a new chairperson.
It comes after MP Simon Hoare was appointed to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities during a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday.
Simon Hoare was elected as the chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs committee in June 2019.
He posted on X that he was "delighted and honoured" by his new appointment.
Mr Hoare has been an MP for North Dorsett since 2015.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak began Monday's reshuffle by sacking Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.
He made a series of appointments, including former Prime Minister David Cameron's surprise return as Foreign Secretary.
It's expected Mr Sunak will make further announcements on Tuesday.
