The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee is set to appoint a new chairperson.

It comes after MP Simon Hoare was appointed to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities during a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

Simon Hoare was elected as the chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs committee in June 2019.

He posted on X that he was "d elighted and honoured" by his new appointment.

Mr Hoare has been an MP for North Dorsett since 2015.

Prime Minister Rishi S unak began Monday's reshuffle by sacking Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.

He made a series of appointments, including former Prime Minister David Cameron's surprise return as Foreign Secretary.

It's expected Mr Sunak will make further announcements on Tuesday.

