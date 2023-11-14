The rate of unemployment in Northern Ireland reached a new record low of 2.1% between July and September 2023, according to newly published Labour Market data.

The statistics released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) also suggest a reduction in levels of economic inactivity and a slight rise in earnings.

In October 2023, according to HMRC data, median monthly pay in Northern Ireland was £2,100.

That's an increase of £2 over the month and around £118 over a year.

During the same period, the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits dropped by 0.2%, but still remains 24.2% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Also remaining below pre-pandemic levels is the total number of hours worked.

Between July and September 2023, hours worked was around 27.8 million per week - 4.5% below pre-pandemic figures recorded in October-December 2019.

