Unemployment rate in Northern Ireland at record low between July and September 2023

Data from NISRA shows Northern Ireland had record levels of unemployment between July and September 2023

The rate of unemployment in Northern Ireland reached a new record low of 2.1% between July and September 2023, according to newly published Labour Market data.

The statistics released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) also suggest a reduction in levels of economic inactivity and a slight rise in earnings.

In October 2023, according to HMRC data, median monthly pay in Northern Ireland was £2,100.

That's an increase of £2 over the month and around £118 over a year.

During the same period, the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits dropped by 0.2%, but still remains 24.2% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Also remaining below pre-pandemic levels is the total number of hours worked.

Between July and September 2023, hours worked was around 27.8 million per week - 4.5% below pre-pandemic figures recorded in October-December 2019.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.