A bridge in Downpatrick, Co Down, remains closed to the public due to safety concerns, according to the Department for Infrastructure.

Issues had initially been raised over the condition of the Quoile Bridge due to severe flooding and wind brought by Storm Debi on Monday.

In an update however posted on X, the Department said it now believes the bridge has been damaged by a vehicle.

"The road will remain closed until assessment of the bridge is complete," said the X post.

"Initial examination suggest a masonry parapet has been damaged by a vehicle.

"Vegetation wish snags on bridges will continue to be removed as floodwaters recede."

All counties across the island of Ireland were issued with a yellow weather warning ahead of Monday's storm.

Amber warnings for Counties Armagh and Down were reduced to yellow as the day progressed.

A number of roads were closed due to excess water and landslides caused by the wet conditions.

Some 2,000 customers were without power for a period of time, mainly in Craigavon, Newry and Downpatrick, according to electricity grid operator NIE Networks.

