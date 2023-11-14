Members of the public are being asked whether or not hospital car parking charges should be reintroduced in Northern Ireland.

During the last mandate, MLAs at Stormont passed legislation to make parking free at hospitals from May 2024.

The eight-week consultation follows a direction from the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to all Stormont departments to explore revenue raising measures due to budgetary pressures.

The Department of Health said income currently gathered from car parking charges is used to cover provision and maintenance costs.

Without that revenue, officials predict it will cost the health service around £10m per year.

The department also warned that reduced funds and budgetary pressures may lead to "potentially reducing the overall amount of parking spaces available".

"Costs incurred as a result of hospital parking charges being ended will inevitably mean less money for health and social care services," the department added.

It said it is "seeking views from the public and all interested parties on the ‘Re-introduction of Hospital Parking Charges’ as a fair and appropriate measure to generate additional income for the Health Service".

It outlined that if car parking charged were restored, they would return to the current charging position.

"The existing policy already includes free and concessionary parking for patients on a particular care path," the department explained.

"If charges were to be re-introduced, these measures would be re-established and others could also be considered.

"This may include, for example:

Enhancing exceptions for persons with a diagnosis of a terminal illness and relatives of in-patients who are terminally ill and/or receiving end of life care.

Enhancing exceptions for patients with mental health disabilities and those accessing addiction services as parking charges may act as a barrier to access treatment.

Providing 30 minutes of parking free across all chargeable sites which will help staff and public set down and collect persons/items.

Providing free staff parking to permitted pass holders.

Modernised payment systems."

The department emphasised that "demand on health and social care services is outstripping capacity and the provision of free car parking from May 2024 will further reduce the Department’s ability to fund services".

The consultation can be accessed from the Department website.

