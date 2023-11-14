A sum of cash and a "significant amount of jewellery" has been stolen from a property in Omagh.

The discovery was made when homeowners returned to find that the inside of their house in the Cannon Dale area had been "ransacked".

The robbery happened on Saturday afternoon between 2pm and 5pm.

It was believed the intruder gained entry to the house by forcing the back door open.

In a statement the police said: “This burglary likely happened in daylight hours and we're appealing to anyone who noticed anyone or anything suspicious in the Cannon Dale or wider area to please get in touch."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.