Play Brightcove video

Storm Debi flooding

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard is set to meet with the Head of the Civil Service Jayne Brady over the significant flooding in recent weeks. It comes as Storm Debi brought further disruption to Northern Ireland on Monday.

Strong winds and heavy rain led a number of road closures and more flooding.

Quoile Bridge closure

The Quoile Bridge in Downpatrick remains closed over safety concerns.

It was shut after a crack appeared between the wall and road surface.

The Department of Infrastructure has since said initial examinations suggest it has been damaged by a vehicle.

Cabinet reshuffle

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee will now have to find a new chair after Simon Hoare was appointed to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

It comes as the Prime Minister has been carrying out a major cabinet reshuffle, after sacking Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.

It's expected Mr Sunak will make more altercations on Tuesday.

Covid Inquiry

Northern Ireland had fewer deaths than England, Scotland and Wales across the three years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The evidence was given during the Covid-19 inquiry which also found the region was slower to impose restrictions on work places compared to other parts of the UK.

Business boost

A service to support new local entrepreneurs and businesses here has been launched.

The funding worth £17m from the UK Government's Levelling-Up Scheme will support people with mentoring and give access to grant funding.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.