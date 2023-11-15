Ballycastle boxer hoping to hit the big time at the SSE Arena
Northern Ireland has a rich history of boxing champions and Gerard Hughes is hoping to become the latest star on the world stage.
The 25 year-old is in action at the SSE Arena on the 2nd of December on the undercard of Michael Conlan's much anticipated comeback as he faces Rudy Farrell.
It is a special moment for the Ballycastle man as he watched fights at the venue growing up
"I can't wait to get in there, I was going when Frampton was there and Burnett was there back then I wouldn't have thought I'd ever be on one of these shows myself, it was always a dream but how do you get there?"
A familiar face in Irish boxing is Hughes' manager, former IBO world champion Padraig McCrory, a mentor who has been there and done it.
"He's four wins and no defeats, it's a real step up, it will be a massive challenge but it was an opportunity that we couldn't say no to." said McCrory.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.