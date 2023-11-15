A Co Down bridge which was damaged by a "passing vehicle" has been partially reopened to motorists.

Concerns were initially raised about the condition of the Quoile Bridge following severe flooding.

The Department for Infrastructure subsequently revealed that the damage was caused by a vehicle.

On Wednesday, officials said the road had been "partially reopened" ahead of "preparations to repair the bridge".

"The road will be closed again once those repairs begin," they added.

"The work to remove vegetation at the Quoile bridge has been completed for now and will be kept under review.“

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.