Tributes have been paid to a "hardworking and talented" 16-year-old boy who has died almost three weeks after a crash in Co Armagh.

Dylan Vallely's GAA club St Michael's GFC described him as a "great lad" saying he was well-known and loved across the community.

The teenager from Newtownhamilton was one of three people involved in the single-vehicle crash on Sturgan Road on 27 October.

Shortly after the collision, police released a statement which said a 16-year-old had been "the back-seat passenger of the car".

In a social media post on Wednesday, Dylan's GAA club St Michael's GFC said members were "heartbroken".

"Dylan was a great lad, on and off the pitch, hardworking, talented and with great manners," the statement read.

"He was well known and loved within not just our club, but also in the whole GAA community in South Armagh and further afield.

"At this tough time, foremost in our thoughts are Dylan's family.

"We offer our prayers and support for parents Shane and Catherine, sisters Sophia and Amelia and the wider Vallely and Toner family circle.

"Our thoughts are also with other club members affected by this tragedy including all Dylan's team mates and circle of friends.

"Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis."

Meanwhile, Dorsey Emmets GFC posted on Facebook: "We wish to express our condolences to the Vallely family and St Michael's GFC Newtownhamilton on the tragic death of Dylan.

"Dylan was the captain of our amalgamated Newtown-Emmets U18 team and recently was awarded player of the year."He was a very gifted young man, a great person and a great leader.

"He will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him."Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.