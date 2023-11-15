Shane MacGowan's wife has shared photo updates of the Pogues' singer from hospital after a special visit from his band mates.

Victoria May Clarke posted the pictures on Monday and thanked, Spider Stacy and Terry Woods.

The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: "I just wanted to say a massive thanks to everyone who has been messaging me and Shane MacGowan and thank you Spider Stacy and Terry Woods for coming to visit him.

"Love and prayers for everyone who is struggling right not.

"Hang in there," she added.

The Fairytale of New York singer has used a wheelchair since breaking his pelvis in 2015 and has been in and out of hospital in recent years.

He's battled a number of health issues over the years. He broke a knee in 2021 and later tore ligaments.

He was never able to fully recover from the injuries and confirmed in April 2022 that he was no longer able to walk.

The Kent-born singer has also been open about his addiction battle, which saw him have to get teeth implants after years of drink and drugs destroyed his real teeth.

