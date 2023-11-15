A "large quantity of prescription and non-prescription medication" has been seized along with a stun gun and over 20 bottles of whiskey from a property in Co Down.

Police made the find following a search at a property in Mayobridge on Friday 10 November.

A quality of suspected cannabis, magic mushroom and cocaine was also uncovered.

Two women, aged 29 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of class A, B and C drugs, possession of a class C drug with intent to supply and possession of a prohibited article.

Both were questioned and later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

