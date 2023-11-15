Premier League goalkeeping legend Petr Čech has got his skates on for the Belfast Giants.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal player and current Oxford City Stars shot stopper has joined the club on loan as temporary emergency cover.

Čech is no stranger to the Giants teal. He was part of an all-stars roster that took part in The Odyssey Trust’s Hockey Can’t Stop Tour game at The SSE Arena, Belfast.

That one-off international game against Ukrainian side Dnipro Kherson raised over £65,000 for Ukrainian Hockey Dream – the registered charity of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “We’re very appreciative of the support of both the Oxford City Stars and Petr himself.

"Petr is a highly decorated athlete, who knows what it takes to perform at the highest level, so his support during this loan period will be invaluable.”

The former Arsenal and Chelsea goalkeeper played over 440 Premier League games during a decorated 15-year career – winning four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League, and Europa League – before retiring from professional football in 2019.

Čech also represented the Czech Republic national team 124 times, playing in the 2006 FIFA World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 UEFA European Football Championships.

