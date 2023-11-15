Play Brightcove video

A supermarket in Co Down is to remain closed "for the foreseeable future" due to "considerable damage" caused by recent flooding.

Severe flooding badly hit counties Down, Armagh and Antrim earlier this month.

Many shops and businesses in Downpatrick and Newry were left under several feet of water due to unprecedented levels of rainfall.

The secretary of state announced financial support of £15m, including rate relief and payments of £7,500 for affected businesses.

Many shop owners, including politicians, have said the current package is "nowhere near enough" and have called on Chris Heaton-Harris to push the Treasury for further funds.

Asda in Downpatrick has had to close its doors to customers due to structural damage to the building.

In a statement to UTV, it said: "Following the severe floods which closed our Downpatrick store, a structural survey has revealed considerable damage to the building, which unfortunately means the store will be closed for the foreseeable future.

"To continue serving our loyal customers, we are operating a click and collect service from our Portadown store and increasing the number of home delivery slots available in the local area.

"We are also running a bus service twice daily to our Portadown store starting this Thursday.

"We are committed to Downpatrick and are aiming to open a temporary store in the next few weeks while we continue to explore all options for a permanent store. We will provide a further update on these plans once we have more information to share.”

