Two dogs have died after an arson attack at a house in Co Down.

Police believe a petrol bomb was thrown at the property in Dunville Park in Holywood at around 3.30am on Tuesday morning.

A man who was inside the property escaped without injury but extensive damage was caused to the building.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

