Arson attack on Holywood home results in death of two pet dogs
Two dogs have died after an arson attack at a house in Co Down.
Police believe a petrol bomb was thrown at the property in Dunville Park in Holywood at around 3.30am on Tuesday morning.
A man who was inside the property escaped without injury but extensive damage was caused to the building.
Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.
