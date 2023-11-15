Play Brightcove video

EDUCATION STRIKE

Unite Union has warned of significant disruption to school transport in Northern Ireland on Wednesday as they begin 48 hours of industrial action over a dispute in pay. Meanwhile on Thursday, thousands of classroom assistants, cooks and cleaners will also walk out. Some schools may have to close as result. Unions have called on the Education Authority to sort the matter out urgently. CANCER CARE

Leading doctors have called for a fundamental reset of cancer care in a bid to improve outcomes for those with the disease. In a UK wide policy review, it found that survival rates remain unacceptably poor for many cancers. The paper outlines a 10-point plan for improvements. Co author of the paper Mark Lawler, from Queen's University Belfast, is among other experts warning that a fundamental reset is required to reverse the problem.

PETROL BOMB ATTACK

Two pet dogs have died in a petrol bomb attack in Holywood. A house in the Dunville Park area was targeted just after half past three yesterday morning. A man in the property managed to escape injury. The blaze caused extensive damage to the house.

INFLATION DROP

Inflation has fallen to 4.6% in October, putting the Government on track to meet its target to halve inflation by the end of the year.

FRAUD CONFERENCE

An event to raise awareness of the rise in Fraud in Northern Ireland will take place in Belfast on Wednesday. Discussions will be centered around the growing epidemic of online fraud and cyber-crime. It comes as research reveals 1 in 10 people lose money to scams.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.