A former councillor is facing High Court proceedings over alleged secret recordings at local government offices in Northern Ireland. Padraig McShane was added as a defendant in the case brought by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, his lawyer confirmed. The local authority has already obtained an interim injunction to prevent publication of details of the recordings.

The order was made at the High Court in proceedings brought initially against persons unknown. Continuing reporting restrictions prohibit disclosure of any information which could lead to the identification of individuals involved in the case. The action relates to conversations allegedly recorded and posted online. Steps have already been taken in Switzerland and New Zealand to obtain information from a site believed to have posted any relevant recordings. Mr McShane served as an independent member on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council until earlier this year. In April he told a newspaper that he was stepping down from the role on medical advice. He attended a brief review at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast on Thursday where an application was made to join him in the case. No further details were disclosed during the brief hearing. Outside court his solicitor, Michael Brentnall confirmed: “My client has been joined as a defendant in these proceedings, which he will be defending vigorously.” Meanwhile, the interim injunction has been extended until early next year.

