Play Brightcove video

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Čech has joined up with his new teammates following his short term loan move.

The former Czech Republic international will be available for selection this weekend when the Giants are in league action against the league leaders Sheffield Steelers.

Head Coach Adam Keefe said:" We had him over for the Ukrainian charity game last year and built a bit of a relationship, we lost Jackson Whistle through injury and needed to bring somebody in and thankfully Petr was there to help us."

"He has great reaction time with his hands and feet and ice hockey is similar to soccer albeit it a small puck and smaller net, he cares and wants to get better every practice and it's not hard to see why he has had the success he has had on the pitch," added Keefe.

Petr Čech has signed for the Belfast Giants. Credit: Presseye

Čech played over 440 Premier League games during a decorated 15-year career – winning four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League, and Europa League – before retiring from professional football in 2019. He also represented the Czech Republic national team 124 times, playing in the 2006 FIFA World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 UEFA European Football Championships.

The Giants are in action at the weekend and Čech is hoping to make the starting line-up.

Keeper Tyler Beskorowany said it was fun having the Premier League legend in training.

"It is good for everyone to have that presence in the room. He is holding his own, you can just tell he has that passion for the game, passion for the position. It is pretty cool to see especially at his age to be able to do what he is doing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.