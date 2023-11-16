A 59-year-old man, arrested under the Terrorism Act on Thursday by detectives investigating the attempted murder of two police officers last November in Co Tyrone has been released following questioning.

The two officers had been on patrol in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane when a bomb detonated at the side of their vehicle.

Neither officer was injured in the attack, which caused a major security alert in the area, affecting more than 1,000 residents and leaving some children unable to get to school the following day.

The man was taken to Musgrave serious crime suite for questioning and although he has been released police say he will now also be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for an offence relating to the investigation.

