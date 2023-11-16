A man has been charged to court after two police officers were assaulted in Co Antrim.

Police went to the Cherry Gardens area of Ballymoney on Thursday 16th December after receiving a report of a disturbance.

Police said officers then sought to "bring the disturbance under control", and subsequently arrested a 38-year-old man for attacking two police officers.

The man is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday 11 December.

