A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Co Tyrone in a bomb attack.

A 59-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act on Thursday 16 November 2023. The investigation is in connection with an attack on Thursday, 17 November 2022.

The two officers had been on patrol in at Mount Carmel Heights when a bomb detonated at the side of their vehicle.

Neither officer was injured in the attack, which caused a major security alert in the area, affecting more than 1,000 residents and leaving some children unable to get to school the following day.

The man was taken to Musgrave serious crime suite for questioning and police say that investigation into the attack is continuing.

