Play Brightcove video

Latest sarch for disappeared victim called off

The latest search for Disappeared victim Columba McVeigh has ended without finding his remains.

The 19-year-old was abducted and killed by the Provisional IRA in 1975. This search was the sixth at Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan.

The outcome has been described as "bitterly disappointing", but The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains said they will 'never close the book' on this case.

Thousands of education workers to strike

There will be further disruption to education on Thursday morning as more school support staff in Northern Ireland take part in industrial action.

The strike is part of an ongoing dispute over pay and a grading review. Transport staff and classroom assistants contiue their walk out on Thursday while school cooks and cleaners will also join the picket lines.

The action has resulted in some schools having to close.

Appeals for awareness on world COPD day

A charity has urged people not ignore the symtoms of Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include breathlessness and a persistant cough.

The warning comes as their are growing concerns that those living with the undiagnosed lung condition are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill.

More than 42,000 people here have the condition and most of them are over fifty.

Investment in small businesses in Northern Ireland announced

A £70 million investment fund for small businesses in Northern Ireland has been announced by the British Business Bank.

The money will provide support for businesses from all sectors. It's aimed at targeting start-ups that may have struggled to access finance elsewhere.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.