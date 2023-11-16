A man and a woman have been charged to court by detectives investigating two burglaries and a robbery in Co Down.

The charges relate to crimes committed in KIllinchy Street and The Square in Comber on Sunday November 12 and Monday November 13.

A 33-year-old man is charged with a number of offences including burglary, robbery and possessing and offensive weapon in a public place.

A 40-year-old woman has also been charged with burglary.

The man is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Thursday 12 December.

