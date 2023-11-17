Play Brightcove video

Families say they are "shattered and disappointed" to be told they are unlikely to get an inquest into their loved ones' deaths due to a lack of resources.

The families involved in ten legacy inquests were told it would be very difficult for conclusions to be reached before May 2024 when the government's legacy bill comes into force.

"To be told this morning by a High Court Judge that lack of resources probably means any my family will never get an Inquest was disappointing and shattering," said Teresa Kelly whose husband Patsy was killed in 1974.

"My children and grandchildren have all grown up with this. In fifty years nothing has changed," she said.

Teresa was one of a number of people watching court proceedings where the presiding coroner Mr Justice Michael Humphreys said he understood the “disappointment, upset and anger” this will cause to loved ones.

For over fifty years, we've been looking for truth, justice, prosecution or whatever - we're not getting very far very quickly," Pat McVeigh told UTV.

Pat's father Patrick was shot by the British Army in 1972.

"We've been fighting for over fifty years to get the truth at what happened," said Tony Campbell, whose sister Martha Campbell was shot - she was just 13 years old.

"After a very long fight we finally got the Attorney General to grant us a new inquest so the fight goes on, but it's going to be very difficult," Tony said.

"Although his decision is likely to be subject to appeal and ultimately, this may end up in the Supreme Court so this isn't going to be a speedy resolution of these issues so it's a bit of a long wait for the families, but we do hope there's some clarification in advance of the guilletine date of 1 May 2024," said Pádraig Ó Muirigh who represents some of the familes.

A landmark legal ruling is expected in the coming weeks over the whether the Legacy Act complies with human rights legislation.

A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said: "The Government’s primary focus has always been to establish one effective legacy body focused on providing better outcomes for families.

"Inquests have until 1 May 2024 to conclude, ensuring a smooth transition between the conclusion of the current mechanisms and the full establishment of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

"Troubles-related cases that do not conclude via the coronial process by 1 May 2024 will be transferred to the fully operational ICRIR, using provisions already contained within the Act.

"The ICRIR will be led by Sir Declan Morgan as Chief Commissioner, and will be supported by a legislative requirement of full disclosure by state bodies and the power to compel witnesses to comply with its reviews.

"It will also be able to make findings - made public via a report - in a manner similar to an inquest."

