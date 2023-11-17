Coleraine is set to "lose a vital lifeline" as Barclays bank announces its set to close town branch in the new year, an SDLP MLA has said.

Cara Hunter made the comments in light of news that the site will close at the end of February 2024.

Barclays told UTV the move is a result of a "majority of people preferring to bank online", adding that it needs "to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers".

It added that it will continue to operate a "cashless banking site" in the area, and that it is "working with the local community to identify a suitable location and will announce details once confirmed".

Customers will therefore still be able to meet with colleagues face-to-face for "banking support" for issues as online banking and financial reviews.

The bank added that it does not intend the move to result in any redundancies.

It added: "We are delivering new ways to support our customers and the community with options for those who need in-person services."

East Derry SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said the new was "very disappointing".

"We have seen many bank branches in this area closing their doors in the last few years, meaning that those who want to continue with in-person banking have very few options or are expected to travel to access these services," she added.

“I understand that more and more people are accessing online banking, but we must also cater for the people who still prefer to do their banking at a local branch.

"Older people in particular access local banking services on a regular basis to obtain their pension and pay their bills, and they will be concerned they will have nowhere to turn for help and support following this latest closure. In rural areas like East Derry people often struggle with digital connectivity issues which will create further barriers to online banking.

“We are fortunate that we still have Post Office branches which can offer help and assistance following the recent bank closures.

"I have recently met with the Post Office to discuss the services that they offer and how they can fill the gap left by banks.

"I welcome Barclays commitment to offering some services through a community location and I will continue engaging with the bank to ensure that the needs of people in this area are met and that everybody can access a form of banking that suits them best.”

