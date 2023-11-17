The Met Office has said that flooding is "likely" in parts of Co Down as heavy rainfall is expected overnight.

A yellow weather warning is in place from 9pm on Friday evening to 3am on Saturday morning.

Transport is also expected to be disrupted with "journey times taking longer".

Motorists have been advised to take extra care on roads due to "spray and flooding" possibly making journey times longer.

The latest weather warning comes after severe flooding left many business and homeowners devastated earlier this month in Counties Down, Antrim and Armagh.

South Down, close to the Mournes, is expected to be worst hit by this latest batch of wet weather, with 15-22mm of rain due to fall on lower ground, while higher ground areas will see 40-55mm of rain.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.