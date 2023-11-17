Play Brightcove video

STRIKE

More than 200 barristers will take part in strike action on Friday in a dispute over a hold-up in receiving legal aid fees for completed work. The Solicitors Criminal Bar Association claimed a wait of up to six months for payment is unacceptable.

FLOOD INVESTMENT

Around £30 million of investment will be needed to provide new flood protection measures the Department of Infrastructure has said. Jonathan McKee and Gary Quinn, who lead the Rivers team at the DFI also said that the department needs funding to develop a flood forecasting system to predict what level rivers will rise to during heavy rain.

FOOTFALL

The amount of people going into Belfast City Centre has still not reached pre-pandemic levels. At a recent council meeting it was revealed that the reasons for the slow upturn in figures was due to additional pressures including the Primark fire in 2018, and a disadvantage in funding compared to other UK cities.

NI FOOTBALL

Northern Ireland face Finland on Friday night in Helsinki in their penultimate game of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. George Saville will captain the side in the absence of Steve Davis and Jonny Evans. Michael O'Neill's men cannot qualifying for the tournament after taking just 5 points from their first 6 games.

BELFAST MARKET

And the Christmas festivities will kick off on Saturday in Belfast city centre as the Christmas lights are turned on. The annual Christmas market also returns with traders from across the world setting up outside city hall offering a range of gifts and food.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.