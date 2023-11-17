GPs at Larne Medical Practice have given notice of their intention to withdraw from their contract to deliver general medical services, the Health Department has confirmed.

Their contract is due to end on 30 April 2024.

In a statement, the department said it will now begin a process to secure alternative arrangements for these services.

“A number of different options are available to ensure patients are not left without a GP service,” the statement said.

“The preferred option is to secure a GP contractor – or grouping of GPs – to take over the practice through a formal recruitment process.

“In some circumstances, Health and Social Care Trusts can take over a GP contract as an interim solution.

“We want to reassure patients that the existing Larne Medical Practice will continue to retain the contract to deliver GP services until 30th April 2024.

“Patients at the practice do not need to take any action. They should continue to contact the practice as normal.

“We have issued letters to all patients registered with the practice and will continue to keep them informed throughout the process.”

