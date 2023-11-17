Police in Londonderry say there are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of a missing person.

Emilie Coyle was last seen in the Foyle Road area of the city at around 3pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said: "Emilie is approximately 5'7" in height, slim build with long brown hair.

"Emilie was last seen wearing a chequered coat, long pink scarf, blue denim jeans and long brown boots.

"We are appealing to anyone who believes they may have seen Emilie to call 101."

