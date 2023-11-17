A senior Garda officer has praised the family of Ashling Murphy for showing "courage, dignity and resilience" during the trial of her murderer.

Garda Chief Superintendent Tony Lonergan was speaking outside the Central Criminal Court in Dublin after Jozef Puska was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of the school teacher in Co Offaly last year.

"Ashling, a school teacher, was out for a walk after work when she was attacked and murdered by Mr Puska," he said.

"This monstrous crime shocked the nation.

"I want to pay tribute to all the members of An Garda Siochana involved in this investigation, and in particular my colleagues at Tullamore garda station where the investigation was based.

"The investigation team were professional and steadfast in their determination that the person responsible for Ashling's murder would be brought to justice.

"I also want to thank the community of Tullamore, a compassionate, kind, resilient and generous community. They were of invaluable assistance to An Garda Siochana throughout this investigation, providing us in particular with access to CCTV which was instrumental in building the case against Mr Puska, and to achieving a successful prosecution.

"The community also has and continues to support Ashling's family.

"Finally, I would like to pay tribute to Ashling's famly ... the courage, the dignity, the resilience and the strength that they are showing during this ordeal has been exemplary.

"I want to assure them on behalf of An Garda Siochana that we will continue to support them going forward and give them all the support we can where necessary."

