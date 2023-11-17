A security alert in Magherafelt is causing "significant disruption" in a busy part of the town, an MLA has said.

Police were called to the Leckagh Drive area on Friday.

A number of people have been evacuated from their homes during the operation, and road users are being asked to avoid the area.

Local SDLP representative Patsy McGlone said people "in communities across the north are sick and tired of their lives being disrupted by security alerts".

He continued: “This security alert is causing significant disruption in a busy part of Magherafelt on a Friday.

"Residents have been unexpectedly forced from their homes and there are a number of families and older people living in Leckagh Drive.

"This area is close to a number of shops and leisure centres and people’s days will be impacted by the road restrictions in place.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this incident to come forward to police and assist them with their enquiries.

"Motorists should avoid the area and I’d urge people to work with police until this alert ends."

