Christmas has arrived early in one Co Antrim town in Northern Ireland as hundreds lined the streets to see the annual festive light switch on.

It's one of the first towns to host an official Christmas light switch on event Credit: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Ballymoney is one of the first areas to host such an event.

Family and friends gathered to in their hundreds to watch the event

A special parade was hosted in the town centre with many different characters, including Santa and his helpers, making an appearance.

Many school children took part in the event Credit: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Festive characters paraded around the town centre

This weekend, most council's are expected to follow suit with Belfast City Hall hosting the largest Christmas event on Saturday evening.

The annual festive market will also open within the grounds of Belfast City Hall.

