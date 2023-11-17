Ballymoney first town in Northern Ireland to host official Christmas light switch-on
Christmas has arrived early in one Co Antrim town in Northern Ireland as hundreds lined the streets to see the annual festive light switch on.
Ballymoney is one of the first areas to host such an event.
A special parade was hosted in the town centre with many different characters, including Santa and his helpers, making an appearance.
This weekend, most council's are expected to follow suit with Belfast City Hall hosting the largest Christmas event on Saturday evening.
The annual festive market will also open within the grounds of Belfast City Hall.
