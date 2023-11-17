Play Brightcove video

Co Down schoolgirl Sophie Lennon stunned millions of TV viewers last year when her powerful Junior Eurovision song received the most votes for Ireland in the contest's history.

The Mayobridge schoolgirl put on a breath-taking performance in Armenia and she finished fourth.

“Armenia was so magical from start to finish, the whole journey was so incredible,” she said.

Sophie has also co-wrote this year’s Junior Eurovision for Ireland which will be performed by Jessica McKean.

“Niall Mooney (who also wrote 1993 Eurovision winner Niamh Kavanagh’s song) is writing this year’s song and he emailed me and said he’d love if I would be part of the song writing team,” she said.

“So we sat down and brainstormed and went through lyrics and that’s how the entry for this year, Aisling, came about.”

Sophie has now released her first single ‘Fireflies’.

“We were back and forth to London from February and we just finished at the end of the summer.

“I also have another single Oh Holy Night coming out for Christmas.”

