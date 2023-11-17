Ian Jeffers has said he has "mixed emotions" as he announces his resignation from the role of Commissioner for Victims and Survivors.

He is set to take on a new position as Chief Executive of peace-building charity, Cooperation Ireland. Mr Jeffers took up the post in May 2022. He had previously worked in the private and not-for-profit sector.In the absence of an executive being formed at Stormont, it will likely fall to the secretary of state to sign off on any recruitment process to fill the vacancy.

In a statement issued on Friday, Mr Jeffers said he took on the position of Commissioner "with the sole aim of making a difference for victims, survivors and our society more broadly".

He added that it had been "an honour, a privilege, and - at times - a huge frustration" carrying out the role.

"There is little in Northern Ireland society that cannot be linked in some way to the legacy of our past; our divisions, our government and the many transgenerational issues we continue to face," he added.

"It is unfortunate that my tenure was in the context of having no devolved administration in Northern Ireland but throughout this challenge, I always found great hope through the many people bringing positive drive to carve a better way forward.

"The strength and determination of the Victims and Survivors Forum who continually use their lived experiences for the greater good, the staff team at the Commission, and countless others I have engaged with over the past year, 18 months.

"In my new role with Cooperation Ireland, I look forward to continued collaboration with these individuals and building on this important work.”

Co-operation Ireland Chairman, Sir Julian King, said he was "thrilled to welcome Ian to the organisation."

"His breadth of experience, enthusiasm and commitment to the Mission of Co-operation Ireland will be invaluable as the organisation continues to foster a truly shared and cohesive society," he added.

