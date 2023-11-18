An 18-year-old who died in an early morning crash in Co Down has been named by police.

Cathal McCrory, from Dromore, died in the crash in Katesbridge in the early hours of Saturday 18 November.

He was a front-seat passenger in a grey Volkswagen Golf which was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Circular Road shortly after midnight, police said.

Two others who were in the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be serious at this time. They have since been discharged.

Sergeant Miller-Devlin of the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “We are appealing for information and witnesses. We would particularly ask anyone who was travelling in the area between 12.00am and 12.30am to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and make contact with us by calling 101. The reference number to quote is 34 of 18/11/23.”

Circular Road was closed as enquiries were conducted at the scene. It has since reopened to traffic.

