CRASH

A teenager has died following a single-vehicle crash in Katesbridge in Co Down.

Police confirmed that 18-year-old Cathal McCrory from Dromore, died after the collision in the early hours of this morning on Circular Road.

Two other people in the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries and have since been discharged.

The road was closed but has reopened to traffic with police appealing for witnesses.

PALESTINE RALLY

Thousands of people have taken part in a rally in support of a ceasefire in Gaza.

It's one of a number to take place in Belfast city centre since the latest Isreali and Palestinian conflict began in October.

Some supporters displayed babies clothing to signify the young children who have died in the Gaza Strip during the war. The gathering then made its way towards Belfast City Hall.

HEALTH

General practice is in the most difficult position it has ever been in. That's according the chair of a GP body here.

The warning comes after GPs at Larne Medical Practice gave notice of their intention to withdraw from their contract to deliver general medical services.

A Co Armagh doctor says its likely it wont be the only surgery facing a similar situation in the near future.

CHRISTMAS MARKET

Now with Christmas just over a month away, the festive season is starting to get into full swing.

Today in Belfast, the city's annual Christmas market opened in the grounds of City Hall and will continue until the 22nd of December.

Later this evening, crowds are expected to gather in the city centre as the Christmas lights are officially switched on.

NORTHERN IRELAND v FINLAND

Northern Ireland suffered a 4-0 defeat to Finland in Helsinki last night in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Boss Michael O'Neill admitted there will be no quick fix to his side's problems.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND v THE NETHERLANDS

The Republic of Ireland's hopes of qualifying for next summer's Euros are also over but they are hoping to cause a major upset in their final group game when they face the Netherlands tonight in Amsterdam.

They'll have the services of star striker Evan Ferguson who's set to play after overcoming a back injury.

ULSTER v THE LIONS

Ulster moved top of the URC table after a fourth win in their opening five games .

Some tough conditions at the Kingspan Stadium last night tested the home side as they came from behind to win 24-17 against South African side The Lions.

Jacob Stockdale's score drew Ulster level before Rob Herring's try from a maul put them ahead for good. Next up for Dan McFarland's team is a trip to Glasgow next Saturday.

