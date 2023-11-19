A man was assaulted with an iron bar by three or four people, police have said in a statement.

Detectives are in Bangor appealing for information following the reported attack in the Willowbrook Park area of the city on Friday (17 November).A spokesperson said: "It was reported that at around 7:30pm a man aged in his 30s was assaulted with an iron bar by three or four people unknown to him as he walked from Willowbrook Park through a makeshift gap/short cut onto Willowbrook Place.

"The man sustained serious injuries to his arm."Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, which is being treated as grievous bodily harm with intent."Detectives would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area which may be relevant to the investigation to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1660 of 17/11/23."

