A fresh appeal for information has been made by detectives investigating a "sickening sectarian attack" in which a man was murdered in 1992.

Peter McCormack, 42, a Catholic man from Kilcoo, was shot when two gunmen burst into the Thierafurth Inn in the Co Down village at about 9pm on November 19 and opened fire on customers inside.

Three other customers, including a 69-year-old man who was registered blind, were injured in the attack attributed to the loyalist paramilitary Ulster Volunteer Force.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Byrne, from legacy investigation branch, said Mr McCormack was the innocent victim of a "sickening sectarian attack".

He said: "Mr McCormack was enjoying a drink in his local pub when he was murdered.

"The bar was full of customers about to take part in a charity darts match. Peter was an innocent victim of a sickening sectarian attack.

"Police believe that the gunmen made their escape in a grey Ford Orion car that was found abandoned a few miles away from the bar in Tollymore Forest Park.

"It had been stolen from an address in east Belfast earlier in the day."

On the 31st anniversary of the attack, detectives are appealing for anyone who has any knowledge of what happened that evening who have not spoken to police previously, or who have any new information, to do so now.

Peter McCormack Credit: PSNI handout

Mr Byrne said: "It is not too late, if anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are ready to listen.

"A number of people were involved in Peter's murder.

"They know who they are and they are going to have to live with that for the rest of their lives. I would appeal directly to them to do the right thing and make a difference to Peter's family by making themselves known to police."

Anyone with information can contact detectives in legacy investigation branch on 101 or LIBEnquiries@psni.pnn.police.uk.

People can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

