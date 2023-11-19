Play Brightcove video

Sheffield Steelers extended their lead at the top of the Elite League to four points with a commanding win over defending champions Belfast Giants.

A three-goal opening period set the hosts on their way to a comfortable win.

Mikko Juusola put them ahead inside two minutes, with a Patrick Watling power play goal doubling the Steelers' lead at 11:31.

Brett Neumann then made it 3-0 later in the opening period.

Giants forward Greg Printz made things interesting with a goal back for the Giants into period two, but the Steelers would make things safe in the third.

Exactly 30 minutes after their last goal, Scott Allen put the Steelers back three ahead, while Daniel Ciampini added a fifth with 5:53 to go to make it 5-1 to the home team.

The Steelers extended their winning streak while the Giants have now lost three straight games.

The Giants have a chance to bounce back today with a game against the Storm in Manchester.

