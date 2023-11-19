Play Brightcove video

POLICE APPEAL

Police have renewed their appeal over the murder of a former teacher in a County Down bar, 31 years ago.

Peter McCormack, who was a 42-year-old Catholic man, was shot dead by gunmen who stormed into the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo on this day in 1992.

His death has been attributed to the UVF. Three other customers were injured in the attack.

The PSNI says Mr McCormack's death was a sickening, sectarian attack and has urged those with information to come forward.

ROAD MEMORIAL

The mothers of two men who were killed in separate road crashes say support from others has given them strength.

Monica Heaney and Karen Spiers are attending a memorial service at Belfast City Hall this afternoon, to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Monica's son Karl, who was from Newry, died when a car struck his vehicle near Banbridge in May 2018. Karen son Alan died a week before Christmas in 2019.

Both told UTV why they felt the event was important and had this message to others who've been affected.

ROAD SAFETY

Well on the same day the memorial is taking place, police have confirmed that a man is in a critical condition in hospital after a car he was travelling in hit a wall in Antrim.

Another person was also taken to hospital after the collision near the Parkhall Road and Steeple Road junction early this morning.

This latest incident comes a day after the death of 18-year-old Cathal McCrory in the early hours of Saturday near Katesbridge.

These tragic incidents have occurred just before the beginning of Road Safety Week.

NORTHERN IRELAND v DENMARK

Daniel Ballard and Ross McCauseland are injury doubts for the Northern Ireland squad ahead of tomorrow's Euro 2024 qualifying game with Denmark. Kick-off is at Windsor Park at 7.45pm.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND v THE NETHERLANDS

The Republic of Ireland ended their qualifying campaign last night with a one-nil defeat to The Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Frontman Wout Weghorst secured victory for Ronald Koeman's side as they sealed their place at Euro 2024.

The Republic of Ireland finished second bottom of the group with only six points after two wins and six defeats.

BELFAST GIANTS

In ice hockey it was a night to forget for the Belfast Giants as the Sheffield Steelers extended their lead at the top of the Elite League to four points with a commanding win over the defending champions.

The Steelers dominated the game securing a five-one victory. The Giants have a chance to bounce back later against Manchester Storm.

