A fire at a business in Enniskillen is being treated as an arson attack as police appeal for information.

A man reportedly targeted a shop in the early hours of Monday morning, smashing the front window with what is suspected to have been a hammer.

A device was then lit and thrown in to the shop.

Luckily the blaze was contained, preventing any major damage to the shop.

It was reported that the suspect headed in the direction of Kilmacormick Road/Avenue.

He was described as being approximately 6 feet tall, of medium build and was wearing a black beanie hat, black coat, black bottoms and black shoes.

At approximately 3am, it was reported that a man had approached the shop in the Cornagrade Road area and smashed the front window with what is believed to have been a hammer.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."

