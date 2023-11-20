The Belfast Giants were unable to end the weekend on a winning note as Adam Keefe’s side squandered a two-goal lead at Planet Ice Altrincham to fall to a 4-2 defeat to the Manchester Storm on Sunday evening.

Goals from Mark Cooper and Matt McLeod had put the Giants two goals clear early in the second period , but despite a 38-save performance from Tyler Beskorowany, the home side were able to battle back with goals from Dallas Ehrhardt , Will Merchant and a double from Cam Critchlow allowing the home team claim the two points, extending the Giants run of six losses from their last 7 games .

Next up, the Belfast Giants are back at home on Saturday 25th November welcoming the Glasgow Clan to The SSE Arena, before heading on the road to take on the Nottingham Panthers on Sunday 26th November.

