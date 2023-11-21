Play Brightcove video

Amnesty International has called on the Irish Government to proceed with an inter-state legal case against the UK Government’s new laws to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles

Grainne Teggart was speaking at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast ahead of the beginning of a legal challenge to the Government’s legacy Act.

She said: “Today’s case is hugely significant, not only for the victims challenging this law, but for every Troubles victim having truth and justice cruelly denied to them.

“We repeatedly warned the UK Government during the passage of this legislation that if they pushed this through to law, we would see them in court.

“That is what we are doing here today. Today is day one in the fightback against this law which prioritises perpetrators at the expense of victims’ rights.”

She added: “We call on the Irish Government to swiftly make a decision to take an inter-state case. It is not right that the burden of legal challenge falls solely on the shoulders of victims.

“We note that Leo Varadkar has said in recent days that a decision will be imminent in the coming weeks. We call on them to follow through with their opposition to this law and take that case.”

The widow of a Troubles victim appealed to the High Court to listen to the voices of all victims and rule against the Government’s Legacy Act.

Martina Dillon’s husband Seamus was shot dead outside the Glengannon Hotel in Dungannon on December 27 1997.

She said: “I am here today to fight for my husband Seamus Dillon and for each and every other victim that needs this law to be changed, and for the courts to please listen and help us.”

“I shouldn’t have to be here today to go and fight for truth and justice which I believe I am entitled to.”

A legacy inquest has begun into Mr Dillon’s death, but under the new laws it will be discontinued if a verdict has not been reached by May 1 2024.

Ms Dillon said: “I had three days of an inquest last April. If that inquest isn’t finished by May I won’t have an inquest.

“My family is destroyed. I will never get over losing my husband. His family will never get over it.

“I have put all my hope and faith in hoping that the courts will listen to us and help us all.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.