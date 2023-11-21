The final season of Derry Girls was named joint winner of best comedy programme at the International Emmy Awards.

The third and final series of Derry Girls won alongside Netflix special Vir Das: Landing which first aired in 2022.

Derry Girls, created and written by Lisa McGee on Channel 4, follows a group of teenagers growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s before the Good Friday Agreement.

Derry Girls was the most-watched TV programme in Northern Ireland last year, with the first episode of the final series being watched by nearly half a million viewers on Channel 4, a new report from Ofcom has shown.

The sitcom, which follows a group of teenagers navigating growing up in Northern Ireland in the context of the Troubles, averaged more than three million viewers in its third season and won a number of Baftas including best scripted comedy.

The popularity of Derry Girls made Northern Ireland the only region in the UK in which a programme from Channel 4 appeared in the top 10 most watched.

