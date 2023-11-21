An Instagram post on the official 10 Downing Street account had to be amended after using the Irish tricolour to refer to Northern Ireland.

The post was used to share pictures of a reception celebrating Northern Irish culture and business that was held in Downing Street.

The post read: “Yesterday we celebrated the culture of Northern Ireland with a reception in Downing Street.

“Businesses from across Northern Ireland arrived to showcase some of the best produce the country has to offer.”

However, initially the post ended with an emoji of the Irish tricolour, with screenshots of the original post widely shared on social media.

Many were quick to highlight the government's use of the flag for the Republic of Ireland in the post.

"Literally the government of the country, not knowing the flag of the country. You couldn’t make it up," one replied under the post.

"Sums this government up," said another.

"Imagine working at Downing Street and not knowing the flag of your own country," said another Instagram user.

The official flag of Northern Ireland is the Union Flag. The Ulster Banner used by many athletes and sports teams ceased to be the official flag following the abolition of the government in 1973.

UTV has contacted the Downing Street for comment.

