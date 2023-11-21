Play Brightcove video

A legal challenge to the UK Government's Legacy Act which will see an end to inquests and civil cases related to the Troubles has heard there is an "enormous collective of people" in Northern Ireland who are against the new law, set to come into effect next May.

A barrister representing a number of families of victims told the High Court in Belfast the Act will "extinguish existing rights" in any attempt to secure truth and justice.

The legal action has been taken by six applicants but the court was told they are representative of more.

Martina Dillon is one of them. Her husband Seamus was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries in 1997.

She's says she will never give up on fighting for justice for the father of three.

“I’ve been fighting 26 years coming now, and I’m prepared to go another 26 years. I’ll go as long as I have to go to get justice for my husband,” she said.

The court heard of the "immeasurable hurt" because of the legislation as it takes away "any hope of justice".

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act received royal assent in September despite widespread opposition from political parties, victims’ organisations in Northern Ireland and the Irish Government.

Aspects of the laws include a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences for those who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The new Act will also halt future civil cases and legacy inquests. The High court is being asked to decide if the law breaches Human Rights.

The UK Government, however, says it doesn't and is an attempt to advance reconciliation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.