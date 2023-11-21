Plans have been proposed to demolish the former home of UTV in Belfast, Havelock House to make way for social housing.

Lotus Property acquired the site earlier this year and has outlined its intention to create 100 new homes in partnership with Clanmil Housing Association.

UTV moved out of Havelock House after over 50 years of broadcasting at the former linen warehouse in 2018, to Clarendon dock. It had been bought by a developer who planned to build apartments on the Ormeau Road site.

Clanmil said Northern Ireland was facing a housing crisis.

Jan Sloan, executive director of development and new business at Clanmil Housing said:“We are currently facing a housing crisis in Northern Ireland with social housing waiting lists at c45,000 - the highest they have been in 10 years – and at Clanmil, we are committed to playing our part in addressing this need.

UTV moved out of Havelock House in 2018.

“Social housing also has an important role to play in the regeneration of Belfast and in contributing to the council’s ambition to grow the city by 66,000 residents by 2035. This is another landmark project for Belfast city centre and the types of homes to be provided has been carefully considered and respond directly to the housing need for Belfast now and in the future. “We look forward to hearing the views of all those with an interest in good homes over the coming months.”

The scheme will comprise of a range of one, two and three bedroom houses and apartments. The plans are now subject to a 12-week community consultation.

Michael McCafferty, head of acquisitions at Lotus Property, said: “We are excited to confirm the acquisition of a site that delivers both on location and size to allow us to develop such an ambitious scheme.”

Alastair Coulson, managing director at Lotus Property added: “We believe passionately that Clanmil’s knowledge of the sector and professionalism of service delivery is key to ensuring this development delivers homes that people will be proud of.

“The next 12 weeks will be about listening to stakeholders and local communities about these draft plans. We look forward to hearing all views and considering them in our plans.”

It is expected that planning for this landmark project will be submitted in Q1-2024.

