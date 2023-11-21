Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” about a missing woman.

20-year-old Layla Hassan recently travelled to Northern Ireland and is believed to be in the south Belfast area.

She is described as being of medium build, approximately five foot three inches tall with green eyes.

The PSNI are asking anyone who has seen Layla or knows where she is to contact them on 101.

